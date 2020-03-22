Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after buying an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 62,497 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 592,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 572,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 50,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,850,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

