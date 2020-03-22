Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.