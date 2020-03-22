HEX Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $40.29 million and $1.77 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00356306 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016154 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002032 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 104,678,977,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,218,695,198 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.