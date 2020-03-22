Hi Mutual Society Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $3,994.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.04357171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00068652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00038034 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.