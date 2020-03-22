Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.79.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

