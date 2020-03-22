HOLD Price Up 35.7% This Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $291,692.07 and $432.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

