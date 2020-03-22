Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Homology Medicines worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,853. Homology Medicines Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $629.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $5,966,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,595,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

