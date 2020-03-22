Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $481,813.37 and approximately $230,754.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.