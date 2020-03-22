Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.50. 6,800,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

