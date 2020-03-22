HOQU (HQX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,703.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, HOQU has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $139,053.74 and approximately $7,703.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

