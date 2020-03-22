HorusPay (HORUS) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $482,326.20 and $4.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

