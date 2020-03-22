Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,037,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after buying an additional 918,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,686,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,169,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 137,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.