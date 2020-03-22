HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 1,803.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,317,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,138,688. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

