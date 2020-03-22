Humaniq Price Tops $0.0029 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Humaniq has a market cap of $541,518.16 and approximately $43,878.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

