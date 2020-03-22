Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00054134 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, LBank and Bibox. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $727.68 million and $317.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.26 or 0.04398335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00069510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038340 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.