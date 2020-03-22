Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a market capitalization of $288,153.84 and approximately $213.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,637,643 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

