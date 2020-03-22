Hydro Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, DEx.top and Mercatox. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $396,705.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.04341356 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00068378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013177 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003837 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDAX, DEx.top, BitForex, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

