Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $821,917.73 and approximately $33,883.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.43 or 0.04325394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00068603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038552 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.