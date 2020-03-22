HyperCash (HC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.76 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, HyperCash has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00016118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, ZB.COM and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $42.77 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.02717385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00191056 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000633 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,550,631 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, HitBTC, EXX, Coinnest, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

