HyperQuant (HQT) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,593.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $14,861.04 and approximately $22,593.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 47.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

