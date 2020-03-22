HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0002

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $20,398.85 and $39,473.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

