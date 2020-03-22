I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Tops $757,917.25

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $757,917.25 and approximately $610.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01103798 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000087 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,054,078 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

