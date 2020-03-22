Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $15.83. 659,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,521. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.