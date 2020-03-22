Iconiq Lab Token Price Tops $0.0964 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $371,990.31 and approximately $49.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.02704460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00188897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

