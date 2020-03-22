IDEX Membership Reaches Market Cap of $138,067.63 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $69.03 or 0.01139556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $138,067.63 and $312.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.04297073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00068755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038496 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003783 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

