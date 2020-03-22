IDEX Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $962.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

