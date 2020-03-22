IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,155. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.19 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

