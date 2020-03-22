Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Price Hits $0.0001

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Ifoods Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Ifoods Chain has a market cap of $180,593.37 and approximately $481.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ifoods Chain Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ifoods Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

