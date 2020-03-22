Ignis Trading Down 1.7% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Ignis has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, STEX, Coinbit and Upbit. Ignis has a market cap of $12.97 million and $1.32 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, STEX, Indodax, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

