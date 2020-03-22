Ignition Price Tops $0.0577 on Major Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market cap of $73,519.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 78.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00033145 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00093023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.24 or 0.99829903 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00078072 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000915 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,286,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

