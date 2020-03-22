IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0008 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $806,369.71 and $5,077.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, DDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Allbit, OEX, Cashierest, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

