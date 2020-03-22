ILCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $97,560.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $97,560.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX, FreiExchange and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007235 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005356 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002992 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

