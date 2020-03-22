ILCoin (ILC) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.40 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and Crex24. ILCoin has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $94,877.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007349 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005661 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003160 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, IDAX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

