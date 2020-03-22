Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $96,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of ITW opened at $125.78 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.89 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.