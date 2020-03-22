Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.37 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Incent has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $30,017.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.02780391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193996 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00035921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

