Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Incent has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00001194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $34,234.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

