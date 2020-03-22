Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.08% of Independent Bank worth $88,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.