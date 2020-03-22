Indorse Token Tops One Day Volume of $23.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $59,405.66 and $23.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 97.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.02773818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit, Liqui, Gatecoin, COSS and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

