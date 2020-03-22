InflationCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $28,297.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.01123495 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00048496 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000639 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

