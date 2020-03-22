Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $311,137.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Ink has a total market cap of $926,712.27 and approximately $311,137.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, EXX, CoinBene and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.02722010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00188828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Exmo, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, Coinrail, EXX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

