INLOCK Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,047.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $19,047.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04397931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00068492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038206 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013053 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003822 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,801,426 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

