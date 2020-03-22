INMAX (INX) Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $50,181.04 and $4,404.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.02724397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00190371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.