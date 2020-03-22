Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 559.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Insulet worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $142.60 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 792.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.