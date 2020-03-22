INT Chain (INT) Market Cap Achieves $4.22 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx. INT Chain has a market cap of $4.22 million and $2.63 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.17 or 0.04349529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00068512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016781 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003806 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

