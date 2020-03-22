Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,402 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $43,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

