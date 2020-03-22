Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 760,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 451,102 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 270,856 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.