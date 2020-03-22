International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,560,562 shares of company stock worth $189,130,960 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

IFF stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

