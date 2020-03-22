International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after buying an additional 418,621 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,504,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

IFF stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,834. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $94.98 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 116,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,560,562 shares of company stock valued at $189,130,960 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.