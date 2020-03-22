InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. InVitae accounts for approximately 5.4% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 3.77% of InVitae worth $58,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

