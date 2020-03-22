Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,250 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up approximately 0.2% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $170.00 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total value of $1,614,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,504 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total transaction of $326,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

